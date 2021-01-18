(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2021) The Constitutional Court of the Central African Republic on Monday confirmed the re-election of President Faustin-Archange Touadera with 53.16 percent of the vote in the first round of the country's presidential election, the RFI broadcaster reported on Monday.

The election took place on December 27.

A week before the vote, the country was rocked by clashes between the supporters of Touadera and backers of his rival and predecessor, Francois Bozize.

Even though Touadera won a second term of the election, its outcome was due to be certified by the constitutional court, which decided to validate the victory of Touadera with the results of the first round.

According to the broadcaster, the turnout in the election was around 35 percent.