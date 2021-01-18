UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CAR's Constitutional Court Confirms Re-Election Of President Touadera In 1st Round

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 18th January 2021 | 06:40 PM

CAR's Constitutional Court Confirms Re-Election of President Touadera in 1st Round

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2021) The Constitutional Court of the Central African Republic on Monday confirmed the re-election of President Faustin-Archange Touadera with 53.16 percent of the vote in the first round of the country's presidential election, the RFI broadcaster reported on Monday.

The election took place on December 27.

A week before the vote, the country was rocked by clashes between the supporters of Touadera and backers of his rival and predecessor, Francois Bozize.

Even though Touadera won a second term of the election, its outcome was due to be certified by the constitutional court, which decided to validate the victory of Touadera with the results of the first round.

According to the broadcaster, the turnout in the election was around 35 percent.

Related Topics

Election Vote Central African Republic December Court

Recent Stories

Cybercrimes becoming a national security threat: M ..

38 minutes ago

Sugar, wheat prices to be brought down, says Hamma ..

41 minutes ago

HBL PSL 2021 Hamaray Heroes launched

42 minutes ago

Saboor Aly complains about ‘Gora’ culture in s ..

52 minutes ago

Update on Pakistan team

1 hour ago

For the promotion of cultural activities and to cr ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.