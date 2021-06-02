UrduPoint.com
CAR's Prime Minister To Attend Russia's Flagship Economic Forum In St. Petersburg - Moscow

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 02:42 PM

CAR's Prime Minister to Attend Russia's Flagship Economic Forum in St. Petersburg - Moscow

Prime Minister of the Central African Republic (CAR) Firmin Ngrebada will attend the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2021) Prime Minister of the Central African Republic (car) Firmin Ngrebada will attend the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said on Wednesday.

"By the way, there will be a very high-ranking delegation headed by the prime minister of the Central African Republic. So I hope to talk to him too," Bogdanov told reporters on the sidelines of SPIEF.

SPIEF is an annual forum that brings together high-ranking state officials, prominent business people and experts to discuss the most pressing issues of international development and economy.

This year's edition is taking place in-person from Wednesday through Saturday at St. Petersburg's ExpoForum Convention and Exhibition Center.

The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency, the umbrella media organization that includes such brands as Sputnik, RIA Novosti, InoSMI, and Baltnews, among others, is an official media partner of the event.

