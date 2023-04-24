Cars Rams Into Pedestrians in Downtown Jerusalem, Several People Injured - Israeli Police

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2023) Several people suffered injuries after a car rammed into pedestrians in downtown Jerusalem on Monday, the Israeli police said.

"Recently, it was reported that a driver in a car rammed into pedestrians on the Agripas street in Jerusalem.

There are several people injured as a result of the incident. The suspect was neutralized and a large police force have arrived at the crime scene," the police tweeted.

According to the emergency services, the suspected car-ramming attack injured five people.