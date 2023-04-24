Cars Rams Into Pedestrians In Downtown Jerusalem, Several People Injured - Israeli Police
Sumaira FH Published April 24, 2023 | 07:10 PM
TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2023) Several people suffered injuries after a car rammed into pedestrians in downtown Jerusalem on Monday, the Israeli police said.
"Recently, it was reported that a driver in a car rammed into pedestrians on the Agripas street in Jerusalem.
There are several people injured as a result of the incident. The suspect was neutralized and a large police force have arrived at the crime scene," the police tweeted.
According to the emergency services, the suspected car-ramming attack injured five people.