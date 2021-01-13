The Central African Republic's (CAR) government forces have repelled attacks by rebels on the capital of Bangui, Prime Minister Firmin Ngrebada said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2021) The Central African Republic's (CAR) government forces have repelled attacks by rebels on the capital of Bangui, Prime Minister Firmin Ngrebada said on Wednesday.

"Early in the morning, we witnessed the attackers' attempts to enter Bangui from several directions ... Large forces of the attackers that tried to capture Bangui have been driven back," Ngrebada wrote on his Facebook account.

The prime minister added that the car forces continued to conduct clearance operation along the routes that the rebels used to approach the capital.

"The clearance operation is being continued in the areas, through which they tried to enter the city," Ngrebada said.

The prime minister stressed that the government did its best to ensure the security of the country's capital and citizens.

The CAR held the presidential and legislative elections on December 27. The week before the election was marked by violence between the forces backing incumbent President Faustin Archange Touadera and supporters of former President Francois Bozize. Touadera won a second term, but the outcome of the election still needs to be certified by the republic's Constitutional Court.

On January 4, the Coalition of Patriots for Change (CDC) rebels, who supported Bozize, took control of Bangassou city some 750 kilometers away from the capital Bangui, which was their target. More than 30,000 people were forced to flee the CAR due to election-related violence, according to the UN Refugee Agency.