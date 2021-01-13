UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CAR's Security Forces Repel Rebel Attack On Capital Bangui - Prime Minister

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 03:59 PM

CAR's Security Forces Repel Rebel Attack on Capital Bangui - Prime Minister

The Central African Republic's (CAR) government forces have repelled attacks by rebels on the capital of Bangui, Prime Minister Firmin Ngrebada said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2021) The Central African Republic's (CAR) government forces have repelled attacks by rebels on the capital of Bangui, Prime Minister Firmin Ngrebada said on Wednesday.

"Early in the morning, we witnessed the attackers' attempts to enter Bangui from several directions ... Large forces of the attackers that tried to capture Bangui have been driven back," Ngrebada wrote on his Facebook account.

The prime minister added that the car forces continued to conduct clearance operation along the routes that the rebels used to approach the capital.

"The clearance operation is being continued in the areas, through which they tried to enter the city," Ngrebada said.

The prime minister stressed that the government did its best to ensure the security of the country's capital and citizens.

The CAR held the presidential and legislative elections on December 27. The week before the election was marked by violence between the forces backing incumbent President Faustin Archange Touadera and supporters of former President Francois Bozize. Touadera won a second term, but the outcome of the election still needs to be certified by the republic's Constitutional Court.

On January 4, the Coalition of Patriots for Change (CDC) rebels, who supported Bozize, took control of Bangassou city some 750 kilometers away from the capital Bangui, which was their target. More than 30,000 people were forced to flee the CAR due to election-related violence, according to the UN Refugee Agency.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister United Nations Facebook Car Bangassou Bangui Central African Republic January December From Government Refugee Best Court

Recent Stories

2 more families join anti-PKK sit-in protest

2 minutes ago

SC delists former DG LDA Ahad Cheema's bail plea d ..

2 minutes ago

Agriculture projects in Pothohar region must be co ..

2 minutes ago

Turkish handmade carpets adorn homes in Japan

2 minutes ago

Dubai Customs gives certificate issuance authoriza ..

13 minutes ago

Misbahul Haq removed from the post of head coach, ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.