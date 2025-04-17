(@FahadShabbir)

Guadalajara, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) When Rubi Cruz recognized her husband's belongings among personal items found at a suspected Mexican drug cartel training camp, she feared the worst -- that he had become a victim of forced recruitment.

The discovery of bones, shoes and clothing at a ranch in the western state of Jalisco has shone a spotlight on the ruthless tactics of violent criminal groups in a country where more than 120,000 people are missing.

Cruz's husband Fermin Hernandez, then 33, was kidnapped in 2021 from his home in the town of Tala near the Izaguirre ranch by gunmen who shot him in the leg.

She spotted what she believes are his personal items, including a wallet and T-shirt, in images released by a civil society group that went to look for the remains of missing persons at the site last month.

"I felt a lot of pain, a lot of sadness," the 31-year-old restaurant worker told AFP, her husband's image and the words "your wife is looking for you" printed on her long-sleeved T-shirt.

According to the government, the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, one of the drug trafficking groups designated terrorist organizations by US President Donald Trump, lured recruits with fake job adverts.

They were given firearms and other training at the Izaguirre ranch, Security Minister Omar Garcia Harfuch said last month, based on the testimony of an alleged cartel recruiter who was arrested.

"They even took the lives of people who resisted the training or tried to escape," he said.