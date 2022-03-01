Cartier Files 'unfair Competition' Case Against Rival Tiffany In US
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 01, 2022 | 08:18 PM
Jewellery company Cartier said on Tuesday it had filed a complaint in a New York court against US rival Tiffany & Co for unfair competition
Senior managers at Tiffany & Co allegedly tried to obtain information in an "inappropriate" way on Cartier's activities in the United States through a former employee, it said in an email to AFP.
The ex-employee, who had left Cartier -- owned by Swiss group Richemont -- to join Tiffany is also named in the legal complaint.
"Cartier fully respects the right of its competitors to pursue their commercial objectives," it said.