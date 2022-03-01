UrduPoint.com

Cartier Files 'unfair Competition' Case Against Rival Tiffany In US

Zurich, March 1 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :Jewellery company Cartier said on Tuesday it had filed a complaint in a New York court against US rival Tiffany & Co for unfair competition.

Senior managers at Tiffany & Co allegedly tried to obtain information in an "inappropriate" way on Cartier's activities in the United States through a former employee, it said in an email to AFP.

The ex-employee, who had left Cartier -- owned by Swiss group Richemont -- to join Tiffany is also named in the legal complaint.

"Cartier fully respects the right of its competitors to pursue their commercial objectives," it said.

