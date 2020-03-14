UrduPoint.com
CAS Ruling On Russia May Be Delayed Due To COVID-19 Pandemic - Russian Sports Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 14th March 2020 | 06:00 PM

CAS Ruling on Russia May Be Delayed Due to COVID-19 Pandemic - Russian Sports Minister

YEKATERINBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2020) The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) may delay its ruling on approving World Anti-Doping Agency's (WADA) decision to sanction Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) and Russian athletes till late May due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, Russian sports Minister Oleg Matytsin said on Saturday.

"In connection with the coronavirus, the dates of the review may be postponed.

They were tentatively planned for late April - early May. Probably, the review will be postponed to the end of May," Matytsin told reporters in Yekaterinburg.

Late last year, WADA banned Russia from all international sporting events for a four-year period and suspended RUSADA's member status in connection with what they called systematic doping and non-compliance with the anti-doping code.

If CAS upholds the ban, Russian athletes who prove they are clean will be allowed to compete as neutrals.

