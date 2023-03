(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2023) A possible criminal case against former US President Donald Trump is an internal affair of the United States, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"I don't think this is a topic for any of our comments, these are internal American processes that we do not consider it necessary to comment on in any way," Peskov said.