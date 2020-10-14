UrduPoint.com
Case Filed Against Russia's Arctikgaz For Contaminating Soil In Siberia - Prosecutors

Wed 14th October 2020

Case Filed Against Russia's Arctikgaz for Contaminating Soil in Siberia - Prosecutors

KHANTY-MANSIYSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) MANSIYSK, Russia, October 14 (Sputnik) - Russian oil and gas company Arctikgaz has contaminated soil with drilling wastes during field development that was carried out from 2015 to 2018 in Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug in the Northern Siberia region, Russia's Prosecutor General's Office said on Wednesday, adding that a case has been brought against the company.

According to the Prosecutor General's Office, the contamination occurred "during oil and gas field development operations".

Violation of environmental protection legislation was established by the Prosecutor General's Office during the monitoring of Arctikgaz activities. The watchdog has submitted the materials to the Investigative Committee of Russia.

"Following the results of their consideration, the Investigative Committee of Russia in Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug has initiated a criminal case under part 1 of article 247 of the Russian Criminal Code "Violation of the rules on environmentally hazardous substances and wastes management,"  the office said, adding that the damage has been estimated at 2 million rubles ($25,961).

Russia's Investigative Committee said that soil contamination happened during the period from late 2015 to September, 2018. The Committee's officials are investigating the incident and determining those responsible for this crime.

More Stories From World

