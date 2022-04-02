Case of Alleged Conspiracy to Kidnap Michigan Governor Whitmer Goes to Jury - Reports

UrduPoint.com

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2022) The case involving an alleged plot by four men to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer moved to jury deliberations after closing arguments by the prosecution and defense teams were delivered, MSNBC affiliate WoodTV 8 reported on Friday.

The four men - Brandon Caserta, Barry Croft Jr., Adam Fox and Daniel Harris - face Federal charges including conspiracy to commit kidnapping over anger about the state's COVID-19 restrictions at the time.

Whitmer was never harmed and the plot was exposed by a paid informant and undercover agents embedded in the group.

The defense attorneys representing the men in the trial argued that they were pushed into the alleged criminal conspiracy by federal agents investigating the group.

"The evidence shows clearly those plans (to kidnap Whitmer) belong to the government," defense attorney Christopher Gibbons said during closing arguments.

The crucial question for the jury to consider in the case is whether the US government committed entrapment by persuading the defendants to commit crimes they were not already willing to commit, Judge Robert Jonker said during jury instructions.

