Case Of Attack On Russian Election Commission Head To Be Taken To Investigative Committee

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 11:00 PM

Case of Attack on Russian Election Commission Head to Be Taken to Investigative Committee

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2019) The Russian prosecutor general decided to transfer the criminal case of an attack on Central Election Commission (CEC) chief Ella Pamfilova from the Interior Ministry to the Investigative Committee, the Prosecutor General's Office said it would control the investigation.

"Russian Prosecutor General Yury Chaika decided that the criminal case of a robbery against Russian CEC chief Ella Pamfilova will be transferred from Russia's Interior Ministry for further investigation to the central office of the Russian Investigative Committee," it said.

"To ensure a comprehensive and complete investigation of the criminal case, control will be carried out by Russia's Prosecutor General's Office," the office said.

Pamfilova had her finger and abdomen injured as a result of an attack on her in her house last night. An electroshock weapon was used against her.

