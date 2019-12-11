Case of French Detainees in Iran Transferred to Islamic Revolutionary Court - Reports

An Iranian prosecutor prevented the release on bail of two French nationals detained in the country which saw their case transferred to the Islamic Revolutionary Court, media reported Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2019) An Iranian prosecutor prevented the release on bail of two French nationals detained in the country which saw their case transferred to the Islamic Revolutionary Court media reported Wednesday.

"The judge agreed to release my clients on bail, but the deputy prosecutor opposed. Therefore, to resolve the dispute, their case will be sent to the Revolutionary Court," the detainees' lawyer said, as quoted by ISNA news agency.

Iranian authorities disclosed in July that they had arrested Franco-Iranian academic researcher Fariba Adelkhah, a prominent anthropologist and a research professor at the Paris Institute of Political Studies, which is commonly referred to as Sciences Po.

French researcher Roland Marchal, a sub-Saharan Africa specialist at Sciences Po, was reportedly arrested in June when he visited Iran to see Adelkhah.

On Tuesday, French President Emmanuel Macron called on Iran to immediately release two French researches accused of colluding against Iran's national security interests.

The development comes on the back of a prisoner swap between Iran and the United States last week raised hopes of a possible detente between the two bitter rivals. An Iranian government lawmaker later said that Iran was looking to exchange all of foreign prisoners in its custody for its own nationals held abroad.