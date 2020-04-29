UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Case Of SuperJet Plane Crash In Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport Reaches Court

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 10:30 PM

Case of SuperJet Plane Crash in Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport Reaches Court

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) The Khimki court in the Moscow Region registered a criminal case on the Sukhoi Superjet 100 aircraft crash in Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport, which occurred in May 2019, a court spokesperson told Sputnik on Wednesday.

The Aeroflot's jet that departed to Murmansk returned to Sheremetyevo after 28 minutes in flight and made a rough emergency landing. Its landing gear broke down and the engines caught fire.

Out of 78 people on board, 41 died. According to the investigators, Denis Yevdokimov, the pilot in command, was responsible for the rough landing. Yevdokimov, who is accused of violating rules of operating a plane, is set to go on a trial.

"This case went to court and was registered on April 22, the case materials were referred to judge Alexander Bespalov," the source said, adding that the trial date would be decided later.

If convicted, Yevdokimov could face a prison term of up to seven years.

Related Topics

Fire Moscow Died Murmansk April May Criminals 2019 Airport Court

Recent Stories

UAE joins call for green recovery from COVID-19 at ..

17 minutes ago

UAE sends medical aid to the Philippines in fight ..

1 hour ago

Majlis Mohamed Bin Zayed hosts its first virtual l ..

1 hour ago

UAE’s leadership working diligently in response ..

2 hours ago

India&#039;s COVID-19 death toll crosses 1,000

2 hours ago

FNC Financial Affairs Committee continues discussi ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.