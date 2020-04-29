(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) The Khimki court in the Moscow Region registered a criminal case on the Sukhoi Superjet 100 aircraft crash in Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport, which occurred in May 2019, a court spokesperson told Sputnik on Wednesday.

The Aeroflot's jet that departed to Murmansk returned to Sheremetyevo after 28 minutes in flight and made a rough emergency landing. Its landing gear broke down and the engines caught fire.

Out of 78 people on board, 41 died. According to the investigators, Denis Yevdokimov, the pilot in command, was responsible for the rough landing. Yevdokimov, who is accused of violating rules of operating a plane, is set to go on a trial.

"This case went to court and was registered on April 22, the case materials were referred to judge Alexander Bespalov," the source said, adding that the trial date would be decided later.

If convicted, Yevdokimov could face a prison term of up to seven years.