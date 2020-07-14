UrduPoint.com
Caseload In India Tops 900,000

Tue 14th July 2020 | 03:37 PM

The following are the updates on the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic

NEW DELHI -- The total number of COVID-19 cases in India surpassed the 900,000-mark on Tuesday, reaching 906,752, and the total deaths stood at 23,727, according to the latest data issued by the Federal health ministry.

The ministry said 553 new deaths due to COVID-19, besides 28,498 fresh positive cases, were reported during the past 24 hours across the country, taking the number of deaths to 23,727 and total cases to 906,752.

KUALA LUMPUR -- Malaysia and Singapore have agreed to mutually ease travel restrictions introduced due to the COVID-19 outbreak and resume some necessary travels between the two countries, the two foreign ministries said Tuesday.

The Reciprocal Green Lane and Periodic Commuting Arrangement are two schemes that meant to address the needs of different groups of cross-border travelers, Malaysian Foreign Minister Hishammuddin Hussein and his Singaporean counterpart Vivian Balakrishnan said in a joint statement.

ULAN BATOR -- Mongolia reported 13 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking its total tally to 243, the country's National Center for Communicable Diseases (NCCD) said Tuesday.

"A total of 168 tests for COVID-19 were conducted across the country yesterday and 13 of them were positive," the NCCD's head Dulmaa Nyamkhuu told a daily press conference.

WUHAN -- No new confirmed, asymptomatic or suspected cases of COVID-19 were reported in central China's Hubei Province on Monday, the provincial health commission said Tuesday.

By Monday, Hubei had four asymptomatic cases, including two in the provincial capital city of Wuhan. A total of 67 close contacts were still under medical observation.

WASHINGTON -- The United States on Monday recorded 59,222 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases over 3.36 million, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Another 411 deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, bringing the total death toll to 135,582 in the country.

The surge of coronavirus infections has pushed some states to reinstate tougher anti-epidemic measures.

