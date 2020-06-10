Cases Against 3 MH17 Suspects May Go to Trial in Fall - Dutch Prosecutors

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2020) Cases against three suspects in the investigation in the MH17 aircraft crash are ready for the main trial, which could begin in the fall, Dutch Prosecutor Thijs Berger said Wednesday.

The initial hearing resumed in the Netherlands on June 8.

"The cases against three suspects as far as the prosecution is concerned are ready for trial. If the court sets additional probes on these cases, we will hear about it in the coming weeks, but judging by what we know now, the main trial of these three cases could take place in the fall session," the prosecutor said.

The three cases in question are those of Russian nationals Igor Girkin, Sergey Dubinsky, and Ukrainian national Leonid Kharchenko.

As for Oleg Pulatov, another suspect and a Russian national, it is too early to say when the main trial could begin, the prosecutor said.

Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 crashed on July 17, 2014, in eastern Ukraine while en route from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur, killing all 298 people aboard. The accident is being investigated by Dutch prosecutors and the Dutch-led Joint Investigation Team (JIT), which claim that the plane was hit by Russia's Buk missile. Moscow has repeatedly denied involvement in the incident, saying that the JIT had not presented any evidence to support its claims.