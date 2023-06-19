Cases of Measles in Armenia Rise to 243 - Health Watchdog

(@FahadShabbir)

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2023) Over 240 cases of measles were registered in Armenia, as of Monday, with children being the most affected group, the Armenian National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) said.

"As of today, the number of lab confirmed cases of measles in Armenia has reached 243 ... 170 of the infected are children and 73 of them are adults," the NCDC said in a statement, adding that four people have been hospitalized.

Last week, the NCDC reported 225 cases of the disease in the country.

Measles is a highly contagious viral disease that is transmitted by airborne droplets. Young children are at the highest risk with serious complications, including death. Vaccination against measles is extremely effective, with 97% of the vaccinated never catching this disease. Conversely, a non-vaccinated person has almost a 100% chance of being infected at the first contact with a carrier.