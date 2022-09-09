Cases of Violent Attacks on Schools in Myanmar Soar After Military Coup in 2021 - NGO

The cases of violent attacks on schools, as well as their use for military purposes in Myanmar have dramatically increased since the Myanmar military took over the power in February 2021, the Global Coalition to Protect Education from Attack (GCPEA) said in a report, released on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2022) The cases of violent attacks on schools, as well as their use for military purposes in Myanmar have dramatically increased since the Myanmar military took over the power in February 2021, the Global Coalition to Protect Education from Attack (GCPEA) said in a report, released on Friday.

"GCPEA found that attacks on schools increased significantly following the February 2021 military takeover. Attacks peaked in May 2021, when Save the Children reported that more than 100 schools and education facilities were attacked, primarily with explosive weapons," the report read, adding that while 10 cases were verified in 2020, at least 190 attacks were recorded in 2021.

The organization reported such incidents as targeted and indiscriminate use of force by the Myanmar military and related militias, other state security forces, and non-state armed groups on Primary, and secondary schools, as well as other education infrastructure, such as administrative buildings or offices.

According to GCPEA, the increase of attacks in 2021 also coincided with the government's announcement that universities and schools would reopen in May and June 2021 after COVID-19-related closures. It also noted that in 2021, a much higher number of Myanmar's regions were affected by attacks that in 2020.

In February 2021, the military grabbed power in Myanmar using a constitutional mechanism of transferring powers in an emergency situation. The military arrested government officials, accusing them of rigging the general election, and later appointed a new administration. The military's actions spurred major civil unrest, which has resulted in over 1,600 casualties, with over 12,000 people arrested and 500,000 people internally displaced.