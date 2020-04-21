UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cash Cows: Chad Repays $100-mln Angola Debt With Cattle

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 12:14 AM

Cash cows: Chad repays $100-mln Angola debt with cattle

Angola has received a herd of more than 1,000 cattle from Chad, a government official said Monday, the latest shipment of an unusual debt repayment deal

Luanda, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :Angola has received a herd of more than 1,000 cattle from Chad, a government official said Monday, the latest shipment of an unusual debt repayment deal.

The landlocked central African country, impoverished despite its oil revenues, contracted a $100 million (92-million-euro) debt with Angola in 2017.

As repayment, Angola agreed to take 75,000 cattle, for delivery over five years from 2020, to help it develop its beef industry.

"This consignment comprises 1,176 head of cattle. They have been placed in quarantine in the town of Quiminha, from where they will be transported to their final destination after inspection," Ditutala Lucas Simao, veterinary services chief in the agriculture ministry, told AFP.

Since the first batch arrived a month ago, Angola has taken delivery of 4,500 cattle, said Simao.

After oil, livestock is Chad's second largest source of export earnings.

The deal works well for Angola, which is keen to revive its livestock farming sector as part of efforts to diversify the oil-dependent economy.

The second largest crude producer in sub-Saharan Africa spends $350 million each year to import meat for its 30 million people.

"The Angolan government has launched a programme to turn the Camabatela plateau (straddling three provinces in the north of the country) into a cattle-breeding and meat-production belt," said Simao.

Angola is in the throes of a deep economic crisis since the 2014 drop in oil prices.

The coronavirus has only added to its woes. The economy is expected to contract by 1.4 percent this year, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Related Topics

Africa IMF Import Agriculture Oil Camabatela Simao Chad Angola 2017 2020 From Government Industry Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Air Arabia repatriates Emiratis from India

31 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, French Foreign Minister discus ..

1 hour ago

Financial and Economic Committee reviews 2020 gene ..

1 hour ago

UAE conducts over 25,000 additional COVID-19 tests ..

1 hour ago

SRTI Park-based company produces 3D-printed face m ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives call from Prince Charle ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.