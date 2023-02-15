UrduPoint.com

Cash-strapped Egypt Sells State Assets To Gulf Nations

Sumaira FH Published February 15, 2023 | 07:21 PM

Cash-strapped Egypt sells state assets to Gulf nations

Egypt, sapped dry of dollars despite a $3 billion International Monetary Fund bailout loan, is seeking to boost its coffers by selling state assets to wealthy Gulf nations

Cairo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ):Egypt, sapped dry of dollars despite a $3 billion International Monetary Fund bailout loan, is seeking to boost its coffers by selling state assets to wealthy Gulf nations.

Experts say the deals could be a win-win for all sides, but unlike old Gulf largesse of unconditional aid, the new deals will require reforms.

Cairo hopes the cash injection will plug what the IMF warns is "a financing gap of about $17 billion over the next four years".

For Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, eager to diversify their oil and gas-based economies, it provides a swift route to snap up assets, land and stakes in state enterprises in the North African nation.

"The investments by Gulf states into Egypt last year helped to alleviate some of the immediate financing concerns that Egypt encountered, prior to securing further funds from the IMF," said James Swanston, an emerging markets economist at Capital Economics in London.

Related Topics

Loan IMF Egypt Kuwait Oil Qatar London Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Market All From Billion

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler receives Prime Minister of Iraqi Kurdi ..

Ajman Ruler receives Prime Minister of Iraqi Kurdistan

14 minutes ago
 vivo’s President and CEO Shen Wei: Great product ..

Vivo’s President and CEO Shen Wei: Great products and extraordinary services a ..

28 minutes ago
 EU Dosti Truck set to travel across Pakistan

EU Dosti Truck set to travel across Pakistan

6 minutes ago
 APHC-AJK chapter stages protest demonstration

APHC-AJK chapter stages protest demonstration

6 minutes ago
 Court adjourns Sara Inam murder case till Feb 22

Court adjourns Sara Inam murder case till Feb 22

6 minutes ago
 Russia's FSB Inhibits Leak Channel of Russian Mili ..

Russia's FSB Inhibits Leak Channel of Russian Military Shipbuilding Data in Crim ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.