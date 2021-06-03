UrduPoint.com
Cash-strapped Lebanon Court Scraps Start Of New Trial

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 04:59 PM

Cash-strapped Lebanon court scraps start of new trial

A UN-backed court on Thursday cancelled the opening of a new trial of one of the killers of Lebanese ex-premier Rafic Hariri, a day after saying it risked closure as it has run out of money

The Hague (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :A UN-backed court on Thursday cancelled the opening of a new trial of one of the killers of Lebanese ex-premier Rafic Hariri, a day after saying it risked closure as it has run out of money.

The Special Tribunal for Lebanon, based in the Netherlands, said the start of the trial on June 16 of Hezbollah suspect Salim Ayyash on charges of other attacks was "cancelled due to lack of funds."

