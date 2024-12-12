Open Menu

Casings At Scene Of US Exec Murder Match Suspect's Gun: Police

Sumaira FH Published December 12, 2024 | 06:00 PM

Casings at scene of US exec murder match suspect's gun: police

Shell casings found at the scene of the brazen murder of a US insurance executive match the gun found on the man charged with the crime, the New York police commissioner said Wednesday according to US media

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) Shell casings found at the scene of the brazen murder of a US insurance executive match the gun found on the man charged with the crime, the New York police commissioner said Wednesday according to US media.

Suspect Luigi Mangione's fingerprints also matched those found near the crime scene, NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch added, quoted by ABC, confirming for the first time direct links between the suspect and the killing unearthed by detectives.

Mangione, 26, was arrested Monday when he was recognized at a McDonald's in Altoona, Pennsylvania following a tip from staff, with police finding a gun, fake IDs and documents discussing the crime and possible motives.

He remains in Pennsylvania as he fights efforts to extradite him to New York to face justice over the alleged targeted killing of UnitedHealthcare chief executive Brian Thompson last week.

He is accused of murdering Thompson on a Manhattan street outside a busy hotel hosting an investor gathering, triggering a nationwide manhunt and sending shock waves through corporate America.

The suspect's lawyer Thomas Dickey did not respond to an AFP request for comment, but previously told local media he had not "seen any evidence yet" implicating his client. He said Mangione denies the charges.

A week after the crime, detectives are focusing on what may have motivated the engineer, a University of Pennsylvania graduate from a wealthy Baltimore family, to allegedly shoot Thompson in cold blood.

Police have said that when he was arrested, Mangione had a three-page handwritten text criticizing the US health care system, which is often maligned for putting profits ahead of people.

He also had a notebook with him containing planning notes for the murder, The New York Times reported citing law enforcement sources.

"What do you do? You wack the CEO at the annual parasitic bean-counter convention. It's targeted, precise, and doesn't risk innocents," said one entry according to The Times.

Related Topics

Murder Police Hotel Thompson Man Manhattan Altoona Baltimore New York May Family Media From Blood

Recent Stories

Russia dishes out lengthy jail terms over Ukraine ..

Russia dishes out lengthy jail terms over Ukraine charges

5 minutes ago
 Solar scheme CM's flagship program: Punjab Informa ..

Solar scheme CM's flagship program: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari

21 minutes ago
 Rupee sheds 07 pasia against dollar

Rupee sheds 07 pasia against dollar

7 minutes ago
 SECP hosts second International Islamic Capital Ma ..

SECP hosts second International Islamic Capital Market Conference

8 minutes ago
 SC questions how someone not part of armed forces ..

SC questions how someone not part of armed forces could be tried in military cou ..

56 minutes ago
 European stocks rise after surprise Swiss rate cut

European stocks rise after surprise Swiss rate cut

8 minutes ago
CG COMSTECH congratulates Saudi Arabia on winning ..

CG COMSTECH congratulates Saudi Arabia on winning bid for 2034 FIFA World Cup

8 minutes ago
 Canteen owner bits man's ear over food dispute dur ..

Canteen owner bits man's ear over food dispute during Pushpa 2 screening

1 hour ago
 Islamic finance, capital markets road to macroecon ..

Islamic finance, capital markets road to macroeconomic stability: Federal Minist ..

8 minutes ago
 MOL celebrates 25 years of success in Pakistan

MOL celebrates 25 years of success in Pakistan

3 minutes ago
 ATC indicts Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Yasmeen Rashid i ..

ATC indicts Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Yasmeen Rashid in Shadman arson, riots case

2 hours ago
 MDCAT 2024: 15 individuals booked over charges of ..

MDCAT 2024: 15 individuals booked over charges of leaking paper on social media

2 hours ago

More Stories From World