Casings At Scene Of US Exec Murder Match Suspect's Gun: Police
Sumaira FH Published December 12, 2024 | 06:00 PM
Shell casings found at the scene of the brazen murder of a US insurance executive match the gun found on the man charged with the crime, the New York police commissioner said Wednesday according to US media
New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) Shell casings found at the scene of the brazen murder of a US insurance executive match the gun found on the man charged with the crime, the New York police commissioner said Wednesday according to US media.
Suspect Luigi Mangione's fingerprints also matched those found near the crime scene, NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch added, quoted by ABC, confirming for the first time direct links between the suspect and the killing unearthed by detectives.
Mangione, 26, was arrested Monday when he was recognized at a McDonald's in Altoona, Pennsylvania following a tip from staff, with police finding a gun, fake IDs and documents discussing the crime and possible motives.
He remains in Pennsylvania as he fights efforts to extradite him to New York to face justice over the alleged targeted killing of UnitedHealthcare chief executive Brian Thompson last week.
He is accused of murdering Thompson on a Manhattan street outside a busy hotel hosting an investor gathering, triggering a nationwide manhunt and sending shock waves through corporate America.
The suspect's lawyer Thomas Dickey did not respond to an AFP request for comment, but previously told local media he had not "seen any evidence yet" implicating his client. He said Mangione denies the charges.
A week after the crime, detectives are focusing on what may have motivated the engineer, a University of Pennsylvania graduate from a wealthy Baltimore family, to allegedly shoot Thompson in cold blood.
Police have said that when he was arrested, Mangione had a three-page handwritten text criticizing the US health care system, which is often maligned for putting profits ahead of people.
He also had a notebook with him containing planning notes for the murder, The New York Times reported citing law enforcement sources.
"What do you do? You wack the CEO at the annual parasitic bean-counter convention. It's targeted, precise, and doesn't risk innocents," said one entry according to The Times.
Recent Stories
Russia dishes out lengthy jail terms over Ukraine charges
Solar scheme CM's flagship program: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari
Rupee sheds 07 pasia against dollar
SECP hosts second International Islamic Capital Market Conference
SC questions how someone not part of armed forces could be tried in military cou ..
European stocks rise after surprise Swiss rate cut
CG COMSTECH congratulates Saudi Arabia on winning bid for 2034 FIFA World Cup
Canteen owner bits man's ear over food dispute during Pushpa 2 screening
Islamic finance, capital markets road to macroeconomic stability: Federal Minist ..
MOL celebrates 25 years of success in Pakistan
ATC indicts Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Yasmeen Rashid in Shadman arson, riots case
MDCAT 2024: 15 individuals booked over charges of leaking paper on social media
More Stories From World
-
Russia dishes out lengthy jail terms over Ukraine charges5 minutes ago
-
Syria's new govt says to suspend constitution, parliament for three months23 minutes ago
-
Gaza rescuers say Israel kills 33 in morning strikes33 minutes ago
-
US hoping for 'inclusive' transition in Syria53 minutes ago
-
EU states agree 'historic' full Schengen accession for Bulgaria, Romania2 hours ago
-
Israel condemned by media groups over Gaza journalist 'massacre'2 hours ago
-
Blinken arrives in Jordan at start of Syria crisis tour: AFP2 hours ago
-
EU states agree full Schengen accession for Bulgaria, Romania3 hours ago
-
'It is now time for unity,' UN chief says about strife-torn Syria3 hours ago
-
Sweden ends rape inquiry allegedly targeting Kylian Mbappe4 hours ago
-
Stepping up contacts at Capitol Hill, Pakistani envoy meets 5 more US lawmakers5 hours ago
-
Sheffield Utd seize top spot in Championship5 hours ago