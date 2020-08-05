UrduPoint.com
Casino Builders On US Island Indicted For Illegal Labor Practices - Justice Dept.

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 02:10 AM

Casino Builders on US Island Indicted for Illegal Labor Practices - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2020) Three executives responsible for construction of a casino on the US territory of Saipan face criminal racketeering charges for employing illegal aliens and international promotion of money laundering, the Justice Department said on in a statement.

"A Federal grand jury returned a 71-count superseding indictment [unsealed on Tuesday] against Liwen Wu, aka Peter Wu, Jianmin Xu, and Yan Shi," the release said on Tuesday. "The defendants are accused of utilizing criminal labor practices during ongoing construction of the Grand Mariana Casino Hotel and Resort on the island of Saipan.

"

The indictment also includes charges of conspiracy under Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO), the release said.

The defendants held executive positions with Imperial Pacific International (IPI) and MCC International Saipan, companies responsible for casino's construction, the release added. All three are foreign nationals who currently reside outside of the United States and face arrest if they return to the United States.

Saipan in the Western Pacific is part of the Northern Mariana Islands commonwealth of the United States.

