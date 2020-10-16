Caspian Flotilla Begins Drills - Russian Defense Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MAKHACHKALA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2020) The Caspian flotilla began its drills as part of the yearly review, the Russian Defense Ministry said Friday.

"On October 16, the ships of the Caspian flotilla began the drills in the Caspian Sea as part of the 2020 yearly review," the ministry said.

The ships will carry out drills simulating protection of marine economy objects and elimination of illegal armed groups posing a threat.