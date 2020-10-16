UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Caspian Flotilla Begins Drills - Russian Defense Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 01:20 PM

Caspian Flotilla Begins Drills - Russian Defense Ministry

MAKHACHKALA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2020) The Caspian flotilla began its drills as part of the yearly review, the Russian Defense Ministry said Friday.

"On October 16, the ships of the Caspian flotilla began the drills in the Caspian Sea as part of the 2020 yearly review," the ministry said.

The ships will carry out drills simulating protection of marine economy objects and elimination of illegal armed groups posing a threat.

Related Topics

Russia October 2020

Recent Stories

Pakistan records seven deaths, 659 more cases of C ..

27 minutes ago

Russia Records Over 15,000 COVID-19 Cases in Past ..

37 minutes ago

Japan's New Prime Minister Suga Intends to Hold To ..

37 minutes ago

Govt to provide clean drinking water, masks, hand ..

46 minutes ago

Tokyo stocks close lower with eyes on earnings

46 minutes ago

Pakistan successfully raised Kashmir issue at inte ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.