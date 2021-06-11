BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2021) Peru's leftist presidential candidate Pedro Castillo is ahead by a slim margin with 100 percent of the ballots processed in the contentious second-round vote against Keiko Fujimori.

According to information provided by Peru's National Office of Electoral Processes, with and 99.295 percent of ballots counted, Castillo has garnered 50.

196 percent of the vote against Fujimori's 49.804 percent.

As of 21:45 GMT, Castillo, a high school teacher with no political experience, has claimed 8,803,629 votes against the 8,734,854 that Fujimori, daughter of former President Alberto Fujimori, was able to secure.

The National Office is stopping short of declaring the winner until all votes have been accounted for, but both candidates have earlier declared victory, with Fujimori claiming election fraud.