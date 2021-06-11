UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Castillo Ahead By Slim Margin In Peru's Presidential Race With 100% Votes Processed

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 03:00 AM

Castillo Ahead by Slim Margin in Peru's Presidential Race With 100% Votes Processed

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2021) Peru's leftist presidential candidate Pedro Castillo is ahead by a slim margin with 100 percent of the ballots processed in the contentious second-round vote against Keiko Fujimori.

According to information provided by Peru's National Office of Electoral Processes, with and 99.295 percent of ballots counted, Castillo has garnered 50.

196 percent of the vote against Fujimori's 49.804 percent.

As of 21:45 GMT, Castillo, a high school teacher with no political experience, has claimed 8,803,629 votes against the 8,734,854 that Fujimori, daughter of former President Alberto Fujimori, was able to secure.

The National Office is stopping short of declaring the winner until all votes have been accounted for, but both candidates have earlier declared victory, with Fujimori claiming election fraud.

Related Topics

Election Vote Peru All Slim

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler forms Al Hamriyah Suburb Council

47 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler forms Al Rahmaniya Suburb Council

47 minutes ago

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; drone attack attempt on ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister of Turk ..

3 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister of Turkme ..

4 hours ago

AJK govt makes transfers, postings in police dept

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.