Castillo Ahead In Peru's Presidential Election After 94% Of Votes Counted

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 11:01 PM

Castillo Ahead in Peru's Presidential Election After 94% of Votes Counted

Peruvian left-wing candidate Pedro Castillo from the Free Peru party is winning the second round of the presidential election after 94 percent of votes are counted, the electoral commission said on Monday

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2021) Peruvian left-wing candidate Pedro Castillo from the Free Peru party is winning the second round of the presidential election after 94 percent of votes are counted, the electoral commission said on Monday.

Castillo is ahead with 50,07% of votes while his rival, right-wing candidate Keiko Fujimori, is trailing behind with 49.92 percent.

More Stories From World

