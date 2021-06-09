The leftist candidate Pedro Castillo from the Free Peru party is 0,41% ahead of his rival Keiko Fujimori, representing the right-wing People's Power party, after 99,79% of votes counted, the National Office of Electoral Processes (ONPE) said on Wednesday

BOGOTA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2021) The leftist candidate Pedro Castillo from the Free Peru party is 0,41% ahead of his rival Keiko Fujimori, representing the right-wing People's Power party, after 99,79% of votes counted, the National Office of Electoral Processes (ONPE) said on Wednesday.

According to the ONPE data, posted on Twitter, Castillo obtained 8,735,448 valid votes, or 50.20 %, while Fujimori has 8,663,684 valid votes, or 49.79 %.

Fujimori reacted to the publication by claiming there were voting violations. In turn, Castillo urged the members of the electoral commission to sum up the election results based on full respect for democracy, asking his supporters not to give way to such provocations.

The head of the Judicial Electoral College of Peru, Jorge Salas, denied any electoral irregularities in an interview with radio RPP on Wednesday.

"Fraud implies a planned and implemented agreement with the aim of causing a distorted conclusion that affects the will of the people, and this is not the case, it has not been noticed, it does not happen. It is nothing more than someone's feverish imagination," Salas said.

Since the beginning of the vote tabulation, Fujimori has been in the lead by a slight margin. However, Castillo did not admit defeat, urging his supporters to wait until the processing of ballots ends in the countryside, where experts say he has more support than his rival.

The President-elect of Peru will take office on 28 July.