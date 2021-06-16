Castillo Wins Peruvian Presidential Election With 50.125% of Vote

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) Peru's leftist presidential candidate Pedro Castillo won the second round of the presidential election with 50.125% of the vote, according to final results published on Tuesday.

According to the Central Election Commission, Castillo, who represents the Free Peru party, received 8,835,579 votes.

Castillo was up against right-wing candidate Keiko Fujimori who received 49.875% of the vote.