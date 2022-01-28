Castro Sworn in as First Female President of Honduras, Declares Steps on Economy Recovery

SAN SALVADOR (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2022) The first female president of Honduras, Xiomara Castro, was officially sworn in on Thursday and briefed citizens on the government's steps to recover economy.

"I swear to be loyal to the republic, to observe and maintain the constitution and its laws," Castro said during the inauguration ceremony.

Salvador Nasralla, Doris Gutierrez and Renato Pineda have been sworn in as vice presidents.

After the ceremony, Castro addressed the nation saying that the government will focus on education, healthcare, security and employment, which will become "anchors for progress and development" of Honduras.

The president said that she would propose a bill on consultations with citizens and a transparent national budget. Other measures on rebuilding economy will include investments in education and energy, protection of natural resources and human rights, Castro said.

Castro, then-candidate from the Libre party, won the presidential election in November 2021, marking the end of 130-year rotation of power between Libre and the National Party of Honduras.