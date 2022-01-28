UrduPoint.com

Castro Sworn In As First Female President Of Honduras, Declares Steps On Economy Recovery

Faizan Hashmi Published January 28, 2022 | 02:00 AM

Castro Sworn in as First Female President of Honduras, Declares Steps on Economy Recovery

SAN SALVADOR (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2022) The first female president of Honduras, Xiomara Castro, was officially sworn in on Thursday and briefed citizens on the government's steps to recover economy.

"I swear to be loyal to the republic, to observe and maintain the constitution and its laws," Castro said during the inauguration ceremony.

Salvador Nasralla, Doris Gutierrez and Renato Pineda have been sworn in as vice presidents.

After the ceremony, Castro addressed the nation saying that the government will focus on education, healthcare, security and employment, which will become "anchors for progress and development" of Honduras.

The president said that she would propose a bill on consultations with citizens and a transparent national budget. Other measures on rebuilding economy will include investments in education and energy, protection of natural resources and human rights, Castro said.

Castro, then-candidate from the Libre party, won the presidential election in November 2021, marking the end of 130-year rotation of power between Libre and the National Party of Honduras.

Related Topics

Election Education Budget Castro Progress Honduras November From Government Employment

Recent Stories

COVID claims 3 more lives in Hyderabad

COVID claims 3 more lives in Hyderabad

1 hour ago
 MQM wants transparent inquiry into Sindh police ag ..

MQM wants transparent inquiry into Sindh police against MQM workers: Aminul Haqu ..

1 hour ago
 UN Chief Encourages Using Agreed Channels to Settl ..

UN Chief Encourages Using Agreed Channels to Settle Ukraine-Russia Crisis - Spok ..

2 hours ago
 AGP suggests pol. parties to discuss 'Disqualifica ..

AGP suggests pol. parties to discuss 'Disqualification' matter at parliamentary ..

2 hours ago
 Biden Says Plans to Announce Nominee to US Supreme ..

Biden Says Plans to Announce Nominee to US Supreme Court by End of February

2 hours ago
 NASA Says Looks Forward to Welcoming Russian Cosmo ..

NASA Says Looks Forward to Welcoming Russian Cosmonauts for Scheduled Training

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>