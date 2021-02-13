UrduPoint.com
Casualties Feared After Blast Near Presidential Palace In Somalia's Mogadishu - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 13th February 2021 | 01:25 PM

Casualties Feared After Blast Near Presidential Palace in Somalia's Mogadishu - Reports

A powerful car bomb explosion close to the presidential palace in Somalia's Mogadishu on Saturday morning may have led to many casualties, the Garowe Online news outlet reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2021) A powerful car bomb explosion close to the presidential palace in Somalia's Mogadishu on Saturday morning may have led to many casualties, the Garowe Online news outlet reported.

According to Garowe Online, the blast hit the Sayidka junction on the main road towards the palace.

The news outlet also reported that the explosion occurred at 09:00 a.m. local time (06:00 GMT) and was followed by gunfire. No further details were provided at this point.

