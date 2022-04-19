UrduPoint.com

Casualties Feared As Blasts Rock School In Afghan Capital

Faizan Hashmi Published April 19, 2022 | 12:20 PM

Kabul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) :Three blasts rocked a boys' school in a Shiite Hazara neighbourhood of the Afghan capital on Tuesday causing casualties, police said.

Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran said on Twitter the blasts at the Abdul Rahim Shahid high school "caused casualties among our Shiite brothers".

The school is located in the capital's western neighbourhood of Dasht-e-Barchi, an area mainly inhabited by the Hazara community and previously targeted by the Islamic State group.

Tuesday's blasts occurred as students were coming out of their morning classes, a witness told AFP.

