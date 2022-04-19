Casualties feared as blasts rock school in Afghan capital

Three blasts rocked a boys' school in a Shiite Hazara neighbourhood of the Afghan capital on Tuesday causing casualties, police said

Kabul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ):

Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran said on Twitter the blasts at the Abdul Rahim Shahid high school "caused casualties among our Shiite brothers".

The school is located in the capital's western neighbourhood of Dasht-e-Barchi, an area mainly inhabited by the Hazara community and previously targeted by the Islamic State group.

Tuesday's blasts occurred as students were coming out of their morning classes, a witness told AFP.