Casualties feared as Indian passenger plane crashes in northern Afghanistan

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2024) Casualties are feared as an Indian passenger plane crashed in northern Afghanistan on Sunday, local media reported.

Local broadcaster Tolo news reported that the plane crashed in northern Badakhshan province.

Zabihullah Amiri, an official of the provincial Department of Information and Culture, said that a team has been sent to the crash site in the Topkhana area of Kuran-wa-Munjan district.