Casualties from IRGC gas leak incident rise to two

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Isfahan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) announced the martyrdom of two members of its forces following a gas leak incident on Wednesday night in one of its workshops in Isfahan province.

The public relations office of the IRGC in Isfahan province announced on Thursday that in one of its workshops in the province, two people were martyred and nine others were injured due to a gas leak.

Captain Mojtaba Nazari and Lt. Col. Mokhtar Morshedi were martyred in the gas leak incident.