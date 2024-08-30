Casualties From IRGC Gas Leak Incident Rise To Two
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 30, 2024 | 05:50 PM
Isfahan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) announced the martyrdom of two members of its forces following a gas leak incident on Wednesday night in one of its workshops in Isfahan province.
The public relations office of the IRGC in Isfahan province announced on Thursday that in one of its workshops in the province, two people were martyred and nine others were injured due to a gas leak.
Captain Mojtaba Nazari and Lt. Col. Mokhtar Morshedi were martyred in the gas leak incident.
Recent Stories
Veteran Woods takes stage 13 as O'Connor Vuelta lead slashed
AC unit explosion causes fire, injures two persons
First furniture exhibition begins in federal capital
Political stability must to tackle terrorism, economic issues: Governor Punjab S ..
Senior journalists, analysts condole with DG PID Lahore Shafqat Abbas on death o ..
WHO delivers 1.26 mln polio vaccine doses to Gaza as 'humanitarian pauses' in fi ..
Sindh Minister for Rehabilitation Makhdoom Mehboob-uz-Zaman urges declaration of ..
DC Pishin directs officers to address public's issues
Ex-AJK PM Farooq Haider slams 'fraudulent' Indian elections in Kashmir
IHC seeks report regarding missing persons' recovery
Youth Affairs Dept holds 2-day Zhob Division Youth Festival
Sri Lanka collapse against England after Atkinson hundred
More Stories From World
-
Atkinson's hundred heroics hurt Sri Lanka before England bowlers strike in second Test11 minutes ago
-
US requests dispute talks on Canada digital services tax31 minutes ago
-
Tennis: US Open day 5 results31 minutes ago
-
Brazil awaits X shutdown as Musk dismisses legal order51 minutes ago
-
'Lightning strikes three times' for world's fastest Paralympian1 hour ago
-
Atkinson's hundred heroics hurt Sri Lanka before England bowlers strike at Lord's1 hour ago
-
Gauff rallies to keep US Open repeat bid alive2 hours ago
-
Cricket: England v Sri Lanka 2nd Test scoreboard2 hours ago
-
Venezuela hit by nationwide power outage2 hours ago
-
US, UN call for action to end enforced disappearances2 hours ago
-
WHO delivers 1.26 mln polio vaccine doses to Gaza as 'humanitarian pauses' in fighting agreed3 hours ago
-
Typhoon Shanshan churns up Japan, up to six dead4 hours ago