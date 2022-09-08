Casualties in Ukraine Conflict Reach 13,917 People, Including 635 Children - UN Official

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2022) The total number of casualties as a result of the conflict in Ukraine has reached 13,917 people, including 635 children, Under-Secretary-General for Political Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo said on Wednesday.

"This brings the total number to 13,917 civilian casualties: 5,718 killed, including 372 children, and 8,199 injured, including 635 children. These are only verified figures and the actual numbers are likely significantly higher," Di Carlo said during a UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine.

DiCarlo noted that the conflict also drives the large-scale displacement with more than 6.

9 million people being internally displaced.

Wednesday's meeting is the second one on Ukraine of the week. The meeting was called for by the United States and Albania.

On Tuesday, Russia called for a meeting on Ukraine with a focus on discussing the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. Russia has been dissatisfied with the United Nations and the International Atomic Energy Agency for not naming Ukraine as the source of the attacks on the plant that pose a serious threat to causing a nuclear disaster.