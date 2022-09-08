UrduPoint.com

Casualties In Ukraine Conflict Reach 13,917 People, Including 635 Children - UN Official

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 08, 2022 | 01:30 AM

Casualties in Ukraine Conflict Reach 13,917 People, Including 635 Children - UN Official

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2022) The total number of casualties as a result of the conflict in Ukraine has reached 13,917 people, including 635 children, Under-Secretary-General for Political Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo said on Wednesday.

"This brings the total number to 13,917 civilian casualties: 5,718 killed, including 372 children, and 8,199 injured, including 635 children. These are only verified figures and the actual numbers are likely significantly higher," Di Carlo said during a UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine.

DiCarlo noted that the conflict also drives the large-scale displacement with more than 6.

9 million people being internally displaced.

Wednesday's meeting is the second one on Ukraine of the week. The meeting was called for by the United States and Albania.

On Tuesday, Russia called for a meeting on Ukraine with a focus on discussing the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. Russia has been dissatisfied with the United Nations and the International Atomic Energy Agency for not naming Ukraine as the source of the attacks on the plant that pose a serious threat to causing a nuclear disaster.

Related Topics

Injured United Nations Ukraine Russia Nuclear Albania United States Million

Recent Stories

France to send latest nuclear shipment to Japan

France to send latest nuclear shipment to Japan

43 minutes ago
 Attaullah Tarar criticizes PTI for zero performanc ..

Attaullah Tarar criticizes PTI for zero performance during its tenure

43 minutes ago
 UN Fact-Finding Mission Will Deploy to Olenivka in ..

UN Fact-Finding Mission Will Deploy to Olenivka in Coming Days - Official

43 minutes ago
 State Dept. Believes Russia Buying Arms From North ..

State Dept. Believes Russia Buying Arms From North Korea to Use Them in Ukraine

43 minutes ago
 French court upholds Assad uncle's conviction over ..

French court upholds Assad uncle's conviction over ill-gotten assets

43 minutes ago
 Ex-US State Senator Urges Congress to Forbid Ukrai ..

Ex-US State Senator Urges Congress to Forbid Ukraine From Using Funds to Silence ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.