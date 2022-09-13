UrduPoint.com

Casualties Of Ukrainian Forces, Mercenaries Over 800 In Past Day Due To Russian Airstrikes

Faizan Hashmi Published September 13, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Casualties of Ukrainian Forces, Mercenaries Over 800 in Past Day Due to Russian Airstrikes

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2022) The casualties of Ukrainian forces and foreign mercenaries have exceeded 800 people over the past 24 hours as a result of Russia's high-precision airborne strikes, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"As a result of the strikes, the daily losses of Ukrainian servicemen and foreign fighters exceeded 800 people killed and injured," the ministry said.

The department added that high-precision airborne strikes had hit the points of temporary deployment of Ukraine's air assault brigade near the cities of Slovyansk and Kostyantynivka and mechanized brigades near the settlement of Kurdyumivka, as well as the cities of Bakhmut and Kharkiv.

Moreover, the Russian forces hit Ukraine's naval brigade near the settlement of Bereznehuvate, a motorized infantry brigade near the settlement of Murakhivka in the Mykolaiv region and a mountain assault brigade near the settlement of Balabyne in the Zaporizhzhia region.

On February 24, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. Western countries responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Moscow while also ramping up their military support for Kiev. In particular, over 7,000 mercenaries from more than 60 countries have arrived in Ukraine since February 24, the Russian defense ministry said in mid-July.

