Cat Recovered In Florida Building Collapse, Reunited With Family - Mayor

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 10th July 2021 | 03:10 AM

Cat Recovered in Florida Building Collapse, Reunited With Family - Mayor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2021) A cat that lived in the Surfside condominium building that collapsed was found alive near the site of the debris more than two weeks after the incident, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said

"I'm happy to be able to share a small piece of good news," Cava said on Friday evening.

"Banks, a cat living on the ninth floor of Champlain Towers South, was recently found near the site and a few hours ago he was reunited with his family."

A volunteer found Banks near the site of the rubble and took him to a local animal shelter where he was later identified.

As of Friday evening, the death count in the collapsed building stands at 79 with 61 residents still missing, according to the mayor.

The incident in Surfside occurred on June 24, when the 12-story Champlain Towers South residential building partially collapsed.

