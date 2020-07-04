Catalan Authorities Force Lockdown in 200,000-Strong Municipality Due to COVID-19 Cluster

Authorities in Catalonia have decided to restrict entry and exit from the Segria region, where a jump in the number of coronavirus cases has been detected, head of the Catalan government, Quim Torra said Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2020) Authorities in Catalonia have decided to restrict entry and exit from the Segria region, where a jump in the number of coronavirus cases has been detected, head of the Catalan government, Quim Torra said Saturday.

"We have decided to isolate Segria around the perimeter because of data has confirmed a significant increase in the number of cases of COVID-19. This is a difficult decision that will take effect today at noon, entry and exit from Segria will be restricted," Torra said during a news conference in Barcelona.

About 209,000 people live in the municipality of Segria to the west of Barcelona.

Spain remains the worst-hit European nation by the pandemic, with nearly 300,000 cases overall and 28,385 fatalities.