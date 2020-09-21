Catalan Authorities Recommend Residents to Avoid Traveling to Madrid Over COVID-19

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2020) The government of the Spanish autonomous community of Catalonia has recommended residents of the region to avoid traveling to Madrid due to the worsening epidemiological situation, Catalan President Quim Torra said on Monday.

"The Catalan government does not recommend traveling to Madrid in this situation ... except for exceptional cases and if all precautions are taken," Torra said as aired by 24 Horas broadcaster.

According to Torra, the government has agreed with Renfe railway company and Spanish airport operator Aena to carry out temperature checks at train stations and airports for those arriving from Madrid.

He warned that the number of infections in Catalonia could rise this week, and announced the possibility of closing parks if it happens.

Spain has confirmed over 640,000 cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, including over 125,000 cases over the past two weeks. A total of 30,500 patients have died, including 432 over the past week.

The most difficult epidemiological situation is currently in Madrid, where over 45,000 cases of infection have been detected over the past 14 days and 144 people have died over the past week.

Earlier in the day, the Madrid authorities introduced additional restrictions over the spread of the virus. In particular, in 37 areas of the region with the most challenging situation, the authorities limited the movement of people. The restrictions will last 14 days and can be further extended if needed.