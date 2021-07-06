Catalan Authorities Restrict Nightlife Amid Spike in COVID19 Cases

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2021) An increasing number of new coronavirus cases has prompted authorities in Spain's Catalonia to introduce fresh restrictions and sanitary regulations, limiting the work of nightlife venues.

Catalan government spokesperson Patricia Plaja said on Tuesday that "social interaction needs to be limited" as COVID-19 cases have been increasing from 3,500 registered on June 12-18 to 25,700 reported in the last seven days.

According to Plaja, bars and restaurants open at night will only be able to serve clients outdoors, indoor service will now be prohibited.

The Catalan authorities are also recommending that people wear face masks everywhere and avoid crowds.

Mass gatherings are now limited to under 500 people and attendees will be required to take a COVID-19 test or present proof of vaccination.

Nightlife business owners in Catalonia were allowed to open up on June 21, provided that they limit the number of customers to just 50 percent of a venue's capacity and oblige people to wear masks and stick to social distancing rules.