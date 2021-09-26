Catalan ex-leader Puigdemont says returning to Belgium

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Alghero, Italy, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2021 ) :Exiled former Catalan president Carles Puigdemont said he would return to Belgium on Monday, but that he would return to Italy for the court hearing there on Spain's extradition request.

Puigdemont, who had been arrested in Italy at Spain's request over an independence referendum that Madrid ruled illegal, was speaking he was allowed to walk free from prison pending the October 4 extradition hearing.