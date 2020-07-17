Catalan Government Advises Barcelona Residents to Not Go Outside Unless Absolutely Needed

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2020) The Catalan authorities have introduced additional measures to avoid the further aggravation of the epidemiological situation in the city of Barcelona and adjacent areas, recommending citizens to not leave their homes unless absolutely necessary, Catalan government spokeswoman Meritxell Budo said on Friday.

Over the past two weeks, another 8,313 people tested positive for the virus in Spain, more than a half of them in the northeastern region of Catalonia and 1,076 in neighboring Aragon. Due to an increase in the number of infections in the metropolitan area of Barcelona, the Catalan government decided to introduce the same measures that have already been taken in the municipality of L'Hospitalet.

"Residents of these municipalities should stay at home and not go out unless absolutely necessary. We are asking for this.

It is up to you to ensure that infections do not spread to the entire region. And we recommend that you do not leave for your second home on the weekend," Budo told reporters, adding that residents of Barcelona and the surrounding areas may go out only to buy food, visit relatives who need help, get to the hospital and to work.

Meanwhile, Catalan Health Minister Alba Verges said that meetings of over 10 people were banned and called on residents to avoid social gatherings and cultural events. At the same time, libraries and museums will remain open, with restrictions on the number of visitors.

In addition, the quarantine introduced in a part of the Segria comarca, including the city of Lleida, amid an increase in COVID-19 cases earlier in July, will be extended to the entire area.

Preliminary measures have been introduced for 15 days.