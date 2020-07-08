Catalan Government Obliges Residents to Wear Masks in All Places But Home - Spokeswoman

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2020) The Catalan government has decided to oblige all residents to wear masks while in all the locations except their homes, regardless of the possibility to maintain social distancing, government spokeswoman Meritxell Budo said on Tuesday.

As of now, the Spanish government's order requiring that residents wear protective masks while in public if it is not possible to maintain a social distance of two meters is in force throughout the country.

"We think that by making the use of masks mandatory, we can guarantee that they will be used when necessary, and we will avoid situations when people relax," Budo said at a press conference.

Budo added that, according to the health authorities, it was necessary "to make their use mandatory always."

On Saturday, the Catalan authorities decided to restrict entry and exit from the Segria region with a population of 209,000 people, where a jump in the number of coronavirus cases has been detected.