Catalan Health Department Says 125 People Injured on Tuesday in Regional Protests

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2019) Catalan health authorities said on Wednesday morning that 125 people were injured on October 15 in protests in Catalonia, which erupted after the Spanish Supreme Court sentenced several of the autonomous region's independence leaders to lengthy prison terms.

Nationwide protests erupted in Spain on Monday, following the ruling. Violence ensued as police starting using batons and foam bullets against the crowds. That first day, at least 131 people were reported to have been injured in the clashes.

"On October 15, the SEM [System of Medical Emergencies] realized 125 medical assistance actions," the Catalan Health Department's public health agency tweeted.

The majority of injuries � 74 � took place in Barcelona, the agency said.

According to Spain's Interior Ministry, as cited by El Mundo news outlet, a total of 72 security officers were injured in the clashes on Tuesday and Wednesday morning � 54 from Catalonia's autonomous police force and 18 from Spain's national Police Corps. However, it is unclear whether this number is included in the health agency's figures.

In October 2017, Catalonia voted in a referendum to secede from Spain. The regional government later proclaimed Catalonia's independence, but Spain's Constitutional Court had ruled the vote illegal.