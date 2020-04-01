Catalan Health Ministry Calls for Not Putting COVID-19 Patients Over 80 in ICU - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) The Catalan government's health department has issued a recommendation for emergency and hospital staff saying that coronavirus patients over 80 should not be placed in intensive care units, the Spanish 20 Minutos newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing an internal document.

According to the document, which is titled "Recommendations on Decisions to Limit Medical Efforts," hospital staffs should prioritize the use of resources for "patients who will maximize their benefits in the form of saved years of life," as cited by the media outlet.

Patients older than 80, according to the recommendations, should only receive oxygen therapy. If they do not feel better within 15 minutes, medical personnel may consider administering the patient morphine.

According to Catalonia's Health Minister Alba Verges, the document says that "clinical criteria" should take precedence over general recommendations.

Spain is among the countries hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic with more than 102,000 cases, over 9,000 of them fatal, according to the Spanish Health Ministry's data.