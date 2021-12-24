Catalan High Court Rules New Regional COVID-19 Restrictions Lawful

A curfew imposed by the Catalan government, among other restrictions, due to the deteriorating epidemiological situation is lawful, the High Court of Catalonia said on Thursday

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2021) A curfew imposed by the Catalan government, among other restrictions, due to the deteriorating epidemiological situation is lawful, the High Court of Catalonia said on Thursday.

"We understand that restrictions are in line with the fight against the spread of the virus. With Christmas, New Year's and the Cavalcade of the Magi, a cheerful mood, crowds, social interaction, may pose difficulties in maintaining social distance and can lead to a greater risk of infection," the court said in a verdict seen by Sputnik.

On December 20, the Catalan government introduced new restrictive COVID-19 measures, including limiting meetings to a maximum of 10 people, closing night clubs, reducing capacities by 50% for restaurants and by 70% for commerce and gyms.

The curfew will be imposed on December 24 and will operate from 1:00 a.m. to 6:00 a.m. in those municipalities where the infection rate exceeds 250 infections per 100,000 of the population in two weeks. The Autonomous Community has registered 756 confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people overall. The list of settlements given in the verdict includes all major cities of the autonomous community, including Barcelona.

Spain is going through a sixth wave of the pandemic despite the fact that, according to the WHO, the country ranks high in terms of vaccination (90% of residents over 12 years old are vaccinated), and the growth of infections continues with 21,819 new cases reported in the last 24 hours.