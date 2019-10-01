UrduPoint.com
Catalan Independence Activists Block Roads In Girona On Referendum Anniversary - Reports

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2019) Several groups of radical activists are staging protests and blocking roads in the Catalan city of Girona, on the second anniversary of the non-recognized independence referendum, national media reported on Tuesday.

Members of the Committees for the Defense of the Republic (CDR) blocked the roads in Girona for several hours and tried to approach the Civil Guard's barracks. They called the security officers "occupation forces," threw eggs at them and overturned waste containers, the 24 Horas broadcaster reported.

The protesters also gathered near Girona's train station and the Spanish government's city office.

The CDR issued a statement, calling on the Catalan protesters to not retreat in the face of "state repressions."

The protests are expected to be held across Catalonia on Tuesday, with the security forces having been mobilized to get ready for clashes.

Catalonia has been striving to secede from Spain for decades. On October 1, 2017, Catalonia held a referendum in which 90 percent of voters supported the region's independence from Spain. Madrid declared the referendum illegal and arrested a number of pro-independence leaders.

