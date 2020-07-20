(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2020) Clashes between Catalan independence supporters and law enforcement officers erupted on Monday near the Royal Abbey of Santa Maria de Poblet in the province of Tarragona in the wake of King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia's visit.

On Monday morning, separatist protesters gathered in the municipality of L'Espluga de Francoli and marched towards the monastery located three kilometers (1.8 miles) away, chanting "Catalonia has no king!"

Several dozen people tried to go directly to the monastery, however, it was cordoned off by the police. As a result, protesters clashed with the law enforcement officers, who in turn, used batons. At least one person has been detained. Organizations campaigning for Catalan independence shared videos and photos of the clashes on their social media accounts.

Meanwhile, according to the TVE Catalunya broadcaster, some people still managed to get closer to the monastery.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that the Catalan independence supporters had vandalized a section of a high-speed railroad.

According to images circulated on social media, protesters placed burning tires on sections of the line, coupled with posters displaying a crossed-out crown.

Catalonia has mounted a sustained campaign to achieve independence from Spain. In an October 2017 referendum, which Madrid called unlawful, over 90 percent of voters supported Catalonia's independence.