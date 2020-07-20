UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Catalan Independence Supporters Vandalize Railroad On Day Of King Felipe VI's Visit

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 20th July 2020 | 04:00 PM

Catalan Independence Supporters Vandalize Railroad on Day of King Felipe VI's Visit

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2020) Catalan independence supporters have vandalized a section of high-speed railroad, Spain's state-owned railroad infrastructure manager Adif said on Monday, the same day as a planned official visit to the region by Spain's King Felipe VI.

"Service on the high-speed line between Girona and Figueres has been disrupted due to vandalism. An alternative plan is being established for travel on this route," Adif wrote on Twitter.

According to images circulated on social media, protesters placed burning tires on sections of the line, coupled with posters displaying a crossed-out crown.

The disruption has taken place on the same day that Spain's Felipe VI and Queen Letizia are set to visit the region.

Initially, the royals were scheduled to visit Barcelona, although a resurgence in COVID-19 cases in Catalonia saw the itinerary curtailed. The two members of the royal family will instead pay a visit to the Poblet monastery in the province of Tarragona.

Demonstrators are expected to travel to the monastery in protest against the visit of the Spanish monarch to the region.

Catalonia has mounted a sustained campaign to achieve independence from Spain. In an October 2017 referendum, which Madrid called illegal, over 90 percent of voters supported Catalonia's independence.

Related Topics

Protest Social Media Twitter Visit Tarragona Barcelona Madrid Same Independence Spain October 2017 Family From

Recent Stories

Pakistan Cricket Team’s practice for upcoming En ..

47 seconds ago

As China counts down to its own Mars mission, I am ..

18 minutes ago

&#039;Hope Probe&#039; is a turning point in era o ..

18 minutes ago

Update on Amir and Shoaib travel plans

21 minutes ago

OIC Secretary General Congratulates UAE on Success ..

21 minutes ago

Polio campaign begins in Pakistan today

22 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.