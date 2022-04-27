Catalonia's regional leader Pere Aragones demanded on Wednesday that Spanish Defense Minister Maria Robles step down for allowing spying on him and his separatist allies

The scandal broke out last week after a Toronto-based rights group, Citizen Lab, said that defense ministry-affiliated intelligence agency CNI used malware to wiretap phones of more than 60 current and former Catalan officials.

"If she doesn't take responsibility then the prime minister (Pedro Sanchez) will have to do it because this premier vested his confidence in her," Aragones said in regional parliament.

CNI reportedly used the controversial Israeli-made malware, Pegasus, to hack phones of Catalan leaders, lawmakers and activists to steal data and gain access to their cameras and microphones following a failed independence vote in 2017.

Spain's central government promised to investigate the allegations, but a spokesperson for the Catalan authority said it would cut back on political coordination with Madrid until it explained these "mass wiretaps."