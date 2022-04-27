UrduPoint.com

Catalan Leader Demands Spanish Defense Minister's Resignation Over Mass Spying

Umer Jamshaid Published April 27, 2022 | 11:42 PM

Catalan Leader Demands Spanish Defense Minister's Resignation Over Mass Spying

Catalonia's regional leader Pere Aragones demanded on Wednesday that Spanish Defense Minister Maria Robles step down for allowing spying on him and his separatist allies

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2022) Catalonia's regional leader Pere Aragones demanded on Wednesday that Spanish Defense Minister Maria Robles step down for allowing spying on him and his separatist allies.

The scandal broke out last week after a Toronto-based rights group, Citizen Lab, said that defense ministry-affiliated intelligence agency CNI used malware to wiretap phones of more than 60 current and former Catalan officials.

"If she doesn't take responsibility then the prime minister (Pedro Sanchez) will have to do it because this premier vested his confidence in her," Aragones said in regional parliament.

CNI reportedly used the controversial Israeli-made malware, Pegasus, to hack phones of Catalan leaders, lawmakers and activists to steal data and gain access to their cameras and microphones following a failed independence vote in 2017.

Spain's central government promised to investigate the allegations, but a spokesperson for the Catalan authority said it would cut back on political coordination with Madrid until it explained these "mass wiretaps."

Related Topics

Prime Minister Scandal Parliament Vote Madrid Independence 2017 Government

Recent Stories

Over 21% of reptile species at risk of extinction

Over 21% of reptile species at risk of extinction

4 minutes ago
 MAP urges govt to revoke National Single Curriculu ..

MAP urges govt to revoke National Single Curriculum

4 minutes ago
 Biden Pays Tribute to Albright, Says She Always Be ..

Biden Pays Tribute to Albright, Says She Always Believed All Politics Was Person ..

4 minutes ago
 Eurozone stocks wobble, euro hits 5-year dollar lo ..

Eurozone stocks wobble, euro hits 5-year dollar low

1 hour ago
 Reed's Parents Say Son's Swap for Yaroshenko Was ' ..

Reed's Parents Say Son's Swap for Yaroshenko Was 'Like in the Movies'

1 hour ago
 Russia's Foreign Trade Up 50% Y/Y in February to $ ..

Russia's Foreign Trade Up 50% Y/Y in February to $77.1Bln - Rosstat

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.