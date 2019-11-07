UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Catalan Leader Planned To Seize Parliament Following Separatists' Convictions - CDR Member

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 09:35 PM

Catalan Leader Planned to Seize Parliament Following Separatists' Convictions - CDR Member

Catalan President Quim Torra, together with other independence leaders, was planning to seize the regional parliament and "activate" independence in the wake of the Spanish Supreme Court's rulings against key independence leaders last month, a member of a pro-independence movement said in his testimony on Thursday

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2019) Catalan President Quim Torra, together with other independence leaders, was planning to seize the regional parliament and "activate" independence in the wake of the Spanish Supreme Court's rulings against key independence leaders last month, a member of a pro-independence movement said in his testimony on Thursday.

Twelve independence leaders were sentenced on October 14 for their involvement in the illegal referendum two years prior. Nine were found guilty of rebellion and received sentences ranging from 9 to 13 years in prison. The remaining three were sentenced for the lesser crime of disobedience. This triggered protests and riots across the autonomous community.

"I was told that Torra was willing to occupy parliament in a peaceful way, so that he would be allowed to come in, and then they were planning to barricade themselves there. Their idea was to stay inside, and then the president of the Catalan government was set to activate independence, which did not happen," Ferran Jolis from the Committees for the Defense of the Republic (CDR) told an investigating judge.

According to Jolis, Torra and other separatist leaders were going to keep the parliament locked for a week. Jolis was tasked with providing a "secure connection" between Torra and former Catalan President Carles Puigdemont during the planned takeover.

This was all supposed to happen on October 14, the day the Supreme Court announced its verdicts.

Jolis was among the nine pro-independence CDR activists who were detained on September 23 by the Spanish Civil Guard on suspicion of planning violent actions in Barcelona. Two of them were subsequently released. According to the investigative materials, the group was preparing "explosives and flammable substances" to use to target critical infrastructure and buildings, such as the Catalan parliament, as a distraction.

Currently, seven detainees are held in Soto del Real prison in Madrid. A judge has charged them with belonging to a terrorist group, possession of explosive materials and conspiracy to cause destruction.

Related Topics

Terrorist Supreme Court Riots Parliament Barcelona Madrid Independence September October All From Government

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives phone call from Indones ..

11 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives King of Jordan&#039;s p ..

26 minutes ago

Moldovan Democratic Party Withdraws No Confidence ..

26 seconds ago

Russian Cybersecurity Firm Kaspersky Lab Says Yet ..

27 seconds ago

Over 50Mln People in Sub-Saharan Africa Face Hunge ..

29 seconds ago

Islamabad High Court adjourns Punjab Law Minister ..

31 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.