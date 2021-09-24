UrduPoint.com

Catalan Leader To Be Freed In Sardinia Pending Extradition Hearing: Lawyer

Sumaira FH 10 hours ago Fri 24th September 2021 | 10:01 PM

Catalan leader to be freed in Sardinia pending extradition hearing: lawyer

Exiled former Catalan president Carles Puigdemont will be freed but must stay in Sardinia pending an Italian court decision on an extradition request from Spain, his lawyer said Friday

Sassari, Italy, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :Exiled former Catalan president Carles Puigdemont will be freed but must stay in Sardinia pending an Italian court decision on an extradition request from Spain, his lawyer said Friday.

Lawyer Agostinangelo Marras told reporters outside the court in Sassari, where Puigdemont appeared via videolink following his arrest on the island on Thursday, that prosecutors had not asked for him to be detained and "he could be released from today".

